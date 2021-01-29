One-on-one interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
As she continues to work through a busy transition into the office of Vice President, Kamala Harris took time to sit down for an exclusive interview with ABC15 this week, weighing in on the nearly $2 trillion "American Rescue Plan," what's next for COVID-19's vaccine roll-out, and the administration's promise to unite the country.