India undertook short term pain to get long term gain: Chief Economic Adviser

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian on January 29 launched the Economic Survey 2020-21 which has been tabled in Parliament today.

He said, "The policy response which India came up with, was a mature and farsighted one.

India undertook short term pain to get long term gain.

The 'V-shaped recovery' makes India a sui generis case in mature policy making.

The Budget Session has begun today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament.

The first part of the session will continue till February 15.

The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.