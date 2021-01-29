Skip to main content
Friday, January 29, 2021

Friday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of United Airlines Holdings, down about 4.8% and shares of Hawaiian Holdings down about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are life & health insurance shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Lincoln National, trading lower by about 6.8% and Principal Financial Group, trading lower by about 5.3%.

