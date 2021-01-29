Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy among young people

The World Health Organization says it's "really concerned" that some young people are doubting whether they would want to get vaccinated against Covid-19.Experts say a vaccine offers the best chance for lockdown and social distancing measures to be relaxed, as it would train people's immune system to fight the virus so they don't become sick.But amidst misinformation online, research shows that a number of young people may choose not to get the jab.BBC Minute's Olivia Le Poidevin reports.