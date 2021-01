UK travellers rush home from UAE before 1pm flight ban

Thousands of British travellers have rushed to return home from the UnitedArab Emirates (UAE) on Friday before a flight ban came into force.

Socialmedia influencers and models are among those affected by the decision to bandirect flights from the UAE from 1pm.

Transport Secretary Grant Shappsannounced the policy at 5pm on Thursday, giving travellers just 20 hours tomake arrangements.

The measure is aimed at stopping the spread of the SouthAfrican coronavirus variant.