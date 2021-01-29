Covid update: SII seeks Novavax trial approval; virus may affect sperm quality

From Delhi schools opening for Classes 9 and 11 to SII seeking trial approval for the Novavax vaccine, here are the top updates on the pandemic.

Delhi government on Friday announced the schools for Class 9 and Class 11 will open in the capital from February 5.

The schools were shut since March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, the Maharashtra government announced that Mumbai locals will operate for the general public in time slots.

Local trains can be used by the general public in Mumbai before 7 am, between 12 pm and 4 pm, and after 9 pm.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India sought approval for conducting a trial of Novavax’s vaccine candidate.

The vaccine proved to be over 89% effective in the phase 3 clinical trial.

