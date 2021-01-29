GameStop soars as Robinhood lifts restrictions

[NFA] Shares of GameStop once again soared after trading app Robinhood on Friday partially lifted restrictions on the stock.
Conway G.
Gittens reports.
Individual traders in multiple states are taking Robinhood to court over the company's restrictions of buying orders for..
Diane King Hall reports Robinhood's CEO claims the restrictions were necessary because of certain financial requirements.