World Health Organisation urges international cooperation on vaccines

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday called forinternational cooperation on the manufacture and rollout of coronavirusvaccines, warning that "we will not end the pandemic anywhere until we end iteverywhere".

With a row over coronavirus vaccine deliveries brewing in Europe,and developing nations worried they won't be able to access vaccines in thenear future, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that vaccines were "alimited resource" at present.