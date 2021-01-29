Woman wins over TikTok with kind words to teen who was body-shamed by mom

Ophelia Nichols has become somewhat of a mother figure to her over 600,000 and counting followers on TikTok.The 39-year-old Alabama native and mom of four, who goes by @shoelover99 on the platform, .has an undeniable way about her, with her calming, Dolly Parton-like voice and her kind, understanding eyes.One of her recent viral clips shows her reassuring a young TikToker who shared a video of herself in tears after her mom made a rude remark about her appearance in a new dress.“Hey, my lil tater tot!” Nichols sweetly addressed the crying girl in a video that has since drawn over 7.4 million times.

“You know what,”.

“I had one of those mamas, too, that used to tell me I was fat and ugly from the time I could remember.

And then as I got older, I quit listening to that heifer!”.“You wear that dress however you want to.

Don’t worry about what that lady says.

Everybody else thinks you’re beautiful.

I do!”.Nichols says she believes that it was through TikTok that she was finally able to find her one true calling — helping others