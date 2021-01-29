President Biden Signs Executive Orders Expanding Health Care Access

On Thursday, the president signed a series of health care-related executive orders, including taking action to rescind anti-abortion legislation.

Biden said he is "restoring the Affordable Care Act and restoring the Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became president, ...".

"... which by fiat he changed, made more inaccessible, more expensive and more difficult for people to qualify for either of those two items.".

As a result, HealthCare.gov will open for a special enrollment period from Feb.

15 to May 15, giving Americans more time to find health insurance.

Biden also issued a presidential memorandum targeting the Mexico City Policy.

The policy, which dates back to 1984, stops U.S. money from going to global organizations that provide abortions, abortion counseling or advocate for the expansion of abortion access.

The memorandum also asks the Department of Health and Human Services to consider rescinding a similar U.S. policy that stops Title X funds from going to abortion services