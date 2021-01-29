Iconic Actress Cicely Tyson Dies At Age 96

Iconic actress Cicely Tyson died Thursday at the age of 96.
Born in Harlem, Tyson was a trailblazer on the stage and screen; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.
Iconic actress Cicely Tyson died Thursday at the age of 96.
Born in Harlem, Tyson was a trailblazer on the stage and screen; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.
Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and former President Barack Obama were among those who heralded groundbreaking actress Cicely Tyson, who..
Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Cicely Tyson has died. The Harlem native's career spanned more than seven decades.