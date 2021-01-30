Sofia Kenin: 2020 Australian Open champion opens up

Sofia Kenin is the first slam champion to warm-up for the defense of her title in a hotel room.
But despite the conditions and the backlash against players in recent days, the 22-year-old says she is ready to reunite with her Australian Open fans.
Sofia Kenin is looking forward to the new tennis season despite the "harsh" COVID-19 restrictions.