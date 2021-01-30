Labour welcome EU backtracking on Article 16

Labour have welcomed the EU's decision to back down on its threat to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol as part of its export controls on coronavirus vaccines.

The Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh described the initial decision as "profound misjudgement" and "a grave error" with Northern Ireland being treated as a "political football".

Ms Haigh called for the government and EU to get back around the table and iron out issues to ensure the protocol is made to work and something like this does not happen again.

Report by Etemadil.

