Bhopal ex-mayor demands renaming of Minto Hall on Subhas Chandra Bose's name

Bhopal's former mayor Alok Sharma advocated for the renaming of historic Minto Hall as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

According to Sharma, the name reminded of Britishers and should be changed.

The former mayor is going to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding the matter.