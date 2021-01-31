Feels really lucky to play in India: England batsman Ben Foakes

While addressing a virtual press conference in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on January 31 ahead of the first test match between England and India which will take place from February 05 to February 09 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the batsman of England Cricket Team, Ben Foakes spoke about his experience of playing in India.

Foakes said, "I got all the emotions, few nerves, a lot of excitement and anticipation as I am playing in India.

India is an incredible place to play ever." "India is a country where people are passionate about game.

To get an opportunity here is amazing and I think I am really lucky," he added.