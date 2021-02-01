Watch: MoS Anurag Thakur performs 'puja' ahead of Union Budget presentation

Union MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur performed ’puja’ ahead of the Union Budget presentation.

MoS Thakur offered prayers to almighty at his residence in the national capital.

The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am.

This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time.

"The union budget will be in accordance with people's expectations.

Our govt functions on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

Our govt gave new direction to India by announcing Aatmanirbhar package," Anurag Thakur said.

The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to continue till February 15.

The second part of the Budget Session will be held from March 8 to April 8.