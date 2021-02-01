Labour call for cladding taskforce amid crisis

Labour are calling on the government to establish a national taskforce to get a grip on the cladding crisis.

Three-and-a-half years on from the Grenfell Tower fire there is still "Grenfell-style cladding on buildings across the country", said Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire.

"Hundreds of thousands of people" are "living in homes, today, that are unsafe", she added.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer made the call ahead of a parliamentary debate on Monday about protecting tenants and leaseholders from unsafe cladding.

Labour will push for a vote on the issue in demanding the Government urgently establishes the extent of dangerous cladding and prioritises buildings according to risk.

