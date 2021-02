Union Budget 2021: Will this budget revive the pandemic-hit Indian economy?|Oneindia News

Special interview with FICCI Secretary General Dilip Chenoy on the Budget 2021.

Dilip Chenoy says that the actual focus of the budget was fiscal consolidation and looking at about reaching 4.5 percent of the deficit by 2025-26.

He also said that there are multiple things being done for the infrastructure sector.

FICCI analysis of the Budget 2021.

