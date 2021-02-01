England bowler Jack Leach talks upcoming India tour

Ahead of their 4-test match series against India, England cricketer Jack Leach said that he is aware of the strengths of Indian batsmen but he does not want to complicate things and want to stick around his basics.

"I have been watching analysis on Indian batsmen, so kind of getting to know how they play.

But I had that experience in Sri Lanka, guys like Angelo Mathews found tough to bowl to.

Playing on Sri Lankan wickets is a good experience.

I think it's mainly about sticking to what I do.

I don't want to complicate things too much but obviously want to be aware of theirs," he said.

Strengths."