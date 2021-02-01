Hancock says 9.2 million people in the UK have received Covid-19 vaccine

The UK has vaccinated 9.2 million people, the Health Secretary has said, with more than 900,000 receiving a jab over the weekend.Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Matt Hancock said almost nine in 10 people aged over 80 had been vaccinated, with more than half of people in their 70s receiving a jab.