Hancock says 9.2 million people in the UK have received Covid-19 vaccine

The UK has vaccinated 9.2 million people, the Health Secretary has said, with more than 900,000 receiving a jab over the weekend.Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Matt Hancock said almost nine in 10 people aged over 80 had been vaccinated, with more than half of people in their 70s receiving a jab.
Contact NHS for jabs, over-70s told
Mr Hancock urged people in England aged over 70 who have not yet got an appointment to be vaccinated to contact the NHS.He said..