COVID antibodies may last at least six months

[NFA] Almost all people previously infected with COVID-19 have high levels of antibodies for at least six months that are likely to protect them from reinfection with the disease, results of a major UK study showed on Wednesday.
Soraya Ali reports.
[NFA] Almost all people previously infected with COVID-19 have high levels of antibodies for at least six months that are likely to protect them from reinfection with the disease, results of a major UK study showed on Wednesday.
Soraya Ali reports.
It may provide a degree of protection for most people who have tested positive
Coronavirus antibodies last for at least six months after infection for the majority of people who have had the virus, according to..