Dustin Diamond, known as 'Screech' in 'Saved by the Bell,' dead at 44, weeks after cancer diagnosis
Actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as "Screech" on Saved By The Bell, has died.

TMZ says he passed away this morning from stage four lung cancer.