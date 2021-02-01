Dustin Diamond Dead at 44 After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Dustin Diamond Dead at 44 After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis .

Diamond, most known for his role as "Screech" on 'Saved by the Bell,' died on the morning of Feb.

1.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer last month after feeling pain "all over" his body.

Diamond completed his first round of chemo a couple of weeks ago.

On Feb.

1, he was taken off of breathing machines to be moved to hospice care.

He died afterward with his girlfriend by his side.

As an adult, many of Diamond's actions were shrouded in controversy.

According to his team, though he went through many ups and downs in his life, .

He continued to be "a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh."