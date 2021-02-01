Celebrities, 'Saved by the Bell' castmates react to Dustin Diamond's death

"Saved by the Bell" star Dustin Diamond has died after a brief battle with stage 4 cancer.
He was 44 years old.
The actor passed away Monday morning, his team announced on Facebook, after being diagnosed just last month.
