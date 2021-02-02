High-risk high school sports begin around state, where do Mohawk Valley region schools stand?

The very latest regarding the status of high-risk high school sports in the area.

Being proposed.

The mayor says a lot of difficult decisions were made last year....to make sure there would be no tax increase this year.

--that includes a hiring freeze and eliminating 80 percent of part time workers.

We are under a winter storm warning.

--and according to the governor's office - a state of emergency.

Heavy snow is moving in from the midwest....and expected to blanket the northeast.

Taking a live look at fly creek where you can see the snowfall has started.

Ad lib this storm is a talker across the country... but this is one of those events where it's important to stay close to your local team of meteorologists.

Chief meteorologist bill kardas is tracking the latest from the weather center.

Time for a first look at the forecast in this half hour.here: steady snow develops.

Low 24 tuesday morning: widespread snow.

Mid 20s tuesday afternoon: cloudy with light snow.

Breezy.

High 30.

Tuesday evening: cloudy with light snow.

Breezy.

Mid 20s.

(winter storm warning for southern oneida, southern herkimer, otsego, madison, fulton, montgomery, hamilton and chenango counties from monday afternoon through tuesday evening.( (winter weather advisory for northern oneida and northern herkimer county from monday afternoon through tuesday evening.

( snow continues to move in from the southeast this evening.

The steadiest, heaviest snow is expected to develop between 9pm-1am from southeast to northwest.

Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Widespread snow continues tuesday, with the heaviest snow just south of the mohawk valley.

Breezy, with highs in the low 30s.

Total snowfall looks to range between 4-8" in the mohawk valley to 8-12" on hilltops time for a first look at the forecast in this half hour.

Re's ief meteorolost bill ilion --- has been pushed back a week because of the storm.

The state department of transportation was supposed to do maintenance starting today.

It will instead begin work next monday.

The bridge over steele creek will be closed during the work...as will the ramp from west main street to route 5s.

Remsen school district plans to be open tomorrow... after a wat ma break closedhe school today.

The break was in the parking lot of the school on main street today.

Students left about 11:30 this morning.

Remsen's mayor says the break did not impact homes or busisnesses.

One in 13 americans have received at least their first ose of cod-19 vaccine.

Icomes ae university of washington issue an alarming new prediction-- the spread of virus variants in the u-s could lead to another 200- thousand lives lost by the end of spring.

Sarah dallof has the story.

A race to ramp up vaccinations.

None s/ andy slavitt / senior advisor to the white house covid-19 response team "we are focused on this every hour of every day."

Even as covid cases overall are decreasing... health experts warn highly contagious variants are taking hold.

S/ dr. peter hotez/ baylor college of medicine "we're in the eye of the hurricane right now and this is the time that we have to get r ady for that next big piece."

A third case of the south african strain confirmed over the weekend in maryland.

And at least 460 cases of the potentially more deadly u-k strain have been reported across more than 30 states.

S/ dr. anthony fauci / director, niaid "viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate.

If you stop their replication by vaccinating widely and not giving the virus an open playing field// you will not get mutations."

But that charge hampered... ... by strained supplies..

... and winter weather..

(nats) this mass vaccination site at boston's fenway park squeezing in appointments ahead of a nor-easter.

(natsot: "can't tell you how excited i am.

I'm thrilled.") some health experts urging the u-s to stop reserving second doses... and prioritize first shots for as many americans as possible.

S/ dr. michael osterholm / centerfr "if we get a number of first doses in people, particularly 65 yearsf a and older, wcan reae the number of serious illnesses and deaths in this next big surge."

The c-d-c not making that move for now... as it doubles down on masks..

..

A new order making them mandatory on public transportation..

Including busses..

Trains... and planes..

Starts at midnight tonight.

Could begin on february first pending county health department approval.

Here we are on february first - so where do we stand today?

Sports director spencer davidson joins us in studio with the latest.

Kristen - it's been a sprint to this day since the announcement was made on january 22nd - and as of now - only one district in our viewing area has announced they're beginning high risk sports today.

Still a lot of uncertainty here - so let's refresh on the latest regarding local health guidance.

In herkimer county - for high-risk sports to be cleared - the county would need a 14-day rolling average positivity rate of three percent.

Currently the 14-day average is still more than double that at 7.6 percent.

Schools in herkimer county still have to wait for that to lower for clearance.

--- in madison county - they meet their metrics right now - requiring a seven- day rolling average of five percent and they're currently at 2.5%.

--- oneida county hasn't mentioned specific metrics but school districts are charged with sending in plans for county approval.

((change)) otsego county - is within its range as well with a seven- day rolling average of three percent.

Right now - the mohawk valley region is operating at a seven-day hospital capacity average of 27 percent - which fit within the parameters for all counties.

Here's what we know.

As of today - only the rome city school district has announced its intent to move forward with high- risk sports this week.

Their high-risk teams have been cleared by the district to at least begin practices.

Many other schools - such as camden - new hartford and oriskany - are submitting plans to oneida county - hoping to begin next monday - february eighth with approval.

Westmoreland is awaiting clearance from its board of education before submitting a plan.

That board meeting is set for tomorrow night.

Whitesboro is competing in low risk sports - and are currently working with the county on approval for high-risk.

We've reached out to each county health department - as well as - athletic directors from districts around the area.

We're still awaiting many responses.

I'm compiling a list of where school districts stands and will have that up on wktv.com later tonight.

We will continue to update as we learn more.

Kristen.

Did you know it is burton jones day in oneida county.

The 100 year old world war two veteran....was surprised with a birthday parade at masonic care community.

Burton was fighter pilot for the 457th airwing out of fort worth texas.

The parade included members of the oneida county sheriff's office, utica police, utica fire, and local vfw posts.

Burton's daughter pricilla says her dad receivedms from community members!

"i just want to say thank you to everyone that sent cards.

Peop w didnt even knomy dad.

Classrooms of udentssent c.

Oneida county sheriff rob maciol presented a proclaimation from the sheriff's office...making burton an honorary deputy.

Oneida county executive anthony picente made today burton jones day in the county.

And utica mayor robert palmieri presented burton with a certificate of recognition for his service.

On this first day of black history month... we recognize