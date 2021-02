First Ram 1500 TRX Rolls Off the Line

Ram announced today that production of the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has begun at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The first vehicle – VIN No.

001 – is a Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition adorned in exclusive Anvil exterior paint that will be auctioned for charity.

More details on the auction will be available early next year.