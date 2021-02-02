Watch: Aero India 2021 rehearsals held in Bengaluru

Rehearsal for the Aero India show was underway in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The country's premier aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2021 is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 5.

The exhibition will begin amid Covid-19 pandemic with buzz around Make in India push.

This is the 13th edition of the biennial international event at Air Force Station Yelahanka.

According to officials, this event will be the world's first hybrid aerospace show.

A negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test report is a must to attend the three-day event.

Only 3,000 visitors will be allowed each day at the flight display venue in view of Covid.

Around 601 exhibitors - 523 Indian and 78 foreign - and 14 countries have confirmed participation.

Companies are showcasing capabilities, latest technologies, solutions, products and services.

DRDO will exhibit its latest defence technologies and demonstrate many systems. Among key attractions will be flight display by 'Surya Kiran' aircraft, 'Sarang' helicopters.

Bengaluru-headquartered HAL would showcase Atmanirbhar Formation Flight.