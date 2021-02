First set pictures from Thor: Love and Thunder leaked | Oneindia News

First set pictures from Thor: Love and Thunder directed by Taika Waititi are leaked online.

In the picture, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt can be seen in their full costumes as Thor and Peter Quill.

Love and Thunder is expected to hit the theatres in summer, 2022.

#ThorLoveandThunder #Avengers #MCU