Hal Holbrook, Award Winning Actor, Dead at 95

Holbrook died on Jan.

23 in his Beverly Hills home.

His acting career spanned more than 70 years, crossing over from theater to television to film.

He is best known for his one-man show portrayal of Mark Twain.

Holbrook first performed the show in the 1950s, continuing to portray the American satirist and novelist until he was well in his 90s.

Mark Twain is something precious to me.

It's my side arm through life, Hal Holbrook, via NBC News.

Holbrook's best supporting actor Oscar nomination for 'Into the Wild' secured his place as the oldest nominee in the category in Oscar history.

Other well-known film and television performances include 'All the President's Men' and his recurring role on 'Designing Women.'