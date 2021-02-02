Will Fans Root for Brady, Gronk in Super Bowl LV Now That They're Not in New England?
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are back in the Super Bowl, but this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronk said he still gets the sense a lot of fans in New England will be rooting for them.