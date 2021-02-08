Tom Brady's Tampa Bay win Super Bowl

Tom Brady said he would not be making any comparisons between his seventh Super Bowl win and others in his illustrious career, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers swept to victory 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs.The 43-year-old made it a magnificent seven with a dominant performance for his new team after a stellar 20-year spell at the New England Patriots, where he won six of nine appearances at the NFL’s showpiece event.