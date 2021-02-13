Shawn Bloudin, the fan who captured the video of a streaker during Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida on February 7, is a healthcare worker in the ICU who won free tickets to Super Bowl LV.
Healthcare worker captures Super Bowl streaker getting pummeled by security
Shawn says his job, "has been incredibly difficult this past year due to COVID-19 and the game felt like the light at the end of the tunnel.
I had the time of my life and I didn’t think the night could get my better until I saw this random guy jump over the wall and start running toward the line of scrimmage!
I thought to myself “this is gonna be great!” I picked up my phone and hit record.
I can’t remember the last time I laughed that hard!" He was quickly brought down by security but gave fans quite an entertaining show.