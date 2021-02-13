Healthcare worker captures Super Bowl streaker getting pummeled by security

Shawn Bloudin, the fan who captured the video of a streaker during Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida on February 7, is a healthcare worker in the ICU who won free tickets to Super Bowl LV.

Shawn says his job, "has been incredibly difficult this past year due to COVID-19 and the game felt like the light at the end of the tunnel.

I had the time of my life and I didn’t think the night could get my better until I saw this random guy jump over the wall and start running toward the line of scrimmage!

I thought to myself “this is gonna be great!” I picked up my phone and hit record.

I can’t remember the last time I laughed that hard!" He was quickly brought down by security but gave fans quite an entertaining show.