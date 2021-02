Daughter of Vince Lombardi Trophy maker wants apology from Tom Brady, after viral trophy toss

Lorraine Grohs has a personal connection to the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Her father Greg Grohs was the master silversmith at Tiffany's and Co from 1967 to 1994.

Grohs tells Fox 4 the video of Tom Brady tossing it across the river, left her and her family upset.