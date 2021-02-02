Credit: In the Know: Finds

The Nike Go FlyEase is a totally hands-free shoe

Nike has come up with a totally hands-free shoe!

The Nike Go FlyEase could change how everyone puts on their shoes.

Using a tension sole, the Go FlyEase lets you kick off your shoes without laces.

These shoes are a great example of working towards an accessible design that results in a better product for everyone.Select Nike members will have access to purchase on Feb.

