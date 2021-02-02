Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy sells GameStop, AMC shares at $700K loss

Credit: nypost
Duration: 00:53s 0 shares 1 views
Barstool founder Dave Portnoy sells GameStop, AMC shares at $700K loss
Barstool founder Dave Portnoy sells GameStop, AMC shares at $700K loss
Barstool founder Dave Portnoy sells GameStop, AMC shares at $700K loss

(upbeat music)Okay.

Emergency press conference time.Maybe the craziest one that I've ever done.And I've been ranting and raving all day,but what is going on on Wall Street?

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage