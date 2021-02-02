Punky Brewster (2021) - Season 1

Punky Brewster (2021) - Season 1 - Official Trailer - Peacock - Plot synopsis: In this continuation of the iconic 1980s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

Starring Soleil Moon Frye, Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, Noah Cottrell, Cherie Johnson, Freddie Prinze Jr. release date February 25, 2021 (on NBC Peacock)