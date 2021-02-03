Video shows Chris Whitty being harassed and called 'liar' in the street

Footage has emerged appearing to show England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, being subjected to verbal abuse in the street.In the video, which was uploaded to TikTok, a young man can be seen repeatedly telling Prof Whitty he is a liar at a market in Westminster.Whitty remains calm and ignores the man throughout.The clip was posted on Twitter by the Conservative MP Matt Vickers, who described it as "appalling".“I really can’t believe this footage.

Chris Whitty is doing all he can to help guide us through this crisis and should never be subjected to this abuse,” he said.