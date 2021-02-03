Second Starship test flight goes badly for SpaceX

SpaceX’s second full test flight of its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship ended in another fiery crash landing on Tuesday.Elon Musk’s company launched its latest Starship prototype from the south-eastern tip of Texas, two months after the previous test ended in an equally explosive belly flop.
SpaceX Starship Second Test Is Also a Success, Despite Explosive Landing
autoevolution
Never before has the sight of a rocket exploding caused this much joy. SpaceX conducted its second Starship prototype flight test,..