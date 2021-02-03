Captain Sir Tom Moore 'deserves stone in Westminster Abbey'

Carol Vorderman has said she would like to see "something of national merit" to remember Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The late Army veteran, who raised more than £32 million for the NHS during the first lockdown, passed away on Tuesday.

He had been suffering from pneumonia and had tested positive for coronavirus.

"I would hope that they would lay a stone in his honour in Westminster Abbey", said the TV Presenter, "because I think that would mean the most to him and his generation".

The presenter, who previously honoured Sir Tom at the Pride of Britain awards, said the nation had "fallen in love" with veteran.

People are mourning his loss, but also celebrating him at the same time, she said.

"I also would like to see a day where we are all able to celebrate him", she added.

Report by Thomasl.

