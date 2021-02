A mother of two has crocheted a replica of Bernie Sanders

Michelle Clemes, from Plymouth, took up crocheting 4 years ago when she was recovering form an operation and has been handcrafting her creations ever since.

The 51-year-old decided to create Bernie Sanders after she saw that a picture of him was turned into a meme and went viral