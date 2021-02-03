Focus on England series, not thinking about WTC final: Rahane

India Test Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Feb 03 said that the team is not thinking about the World Test Championship (WTC) finals, rather they are focusing on the upcoming Test series against England."See right now we are just focusing on this series and on this first Test here in Chennai.

World Test Championship finals are still three-four months away, New Zealand played really well and they deserve to be playing the finals of the World Test Championship.

We are playing against England now; it is all about taking it one game at a time.

England is a very good team, we have to play good cricket, we will see what happens after this series," said Rahane while replying to an ANI query during the virtual press conference on Wednesday.

New Zealand on Tuesday had become the first team to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final as the Test series between Australia and South Africa has been postponed.

The Kiwis will now be joined by India, England, or Australia in the WTC finals.