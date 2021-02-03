This Day in History: The Day the Music Died

February 3, 1959.

Rising American rock stars Buddy Holly, J.P.

“The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens are killed.

Their chartered Beechcraft Bonanza plane crashed in Iowa a few minutes after takeoff from Mason City.

22-year-old Holly had chartered the plane for his band.

Because Richardson had the flu, he convinced Holly’s band member, Waylon Jennings, to give up his seat.

17-year-old Valens won a coin toss for the seat.

Singer Don McLean memorialized the crash in “American Pie,” referring to the tragedy as “the day the music died.”