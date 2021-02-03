Priti Patel visits vaccine centre to promote uptake

Home Secretary Priti Patel has visited a vaccination centre in North-West London to promote the vaccine following reports of a low update in minority communities.

"I am concerned" she said "because we are hearing messages of misinformation, disinformation associated with the vaccine".

Speaking outside Neasden Temple, who's members have helped set up the centre, she urged everyone to "take the vaccine" when they get the call because it can "save your lives and it'll save the lives of others".

Report by Thomasl.

