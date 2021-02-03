Swami Om Passes Away, Pavitra Rishta 2 To Premiere Soon

Former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om is no more.

The controversial self proclaimed godman passed away after suffering from a paralysis attack in Delhi.

He was 63 years old.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta is all set to get a second season, but it would be for the web.

In fact, Ankita also seems to have signed it.

On the other hand, Karan Johar clarified that his ambitious project Takht is not shelved but just delayed.

Check out today's biggest entertainment news on Daily Punch.