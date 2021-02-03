A college graduate invited a stranger into his car

On Feb.

1, Phillip Vu posted a video inwhich he and the 46-year-old man — identifiedonly as Mike — shared stories.Vu explained that Mike had offered toclean his car windows in the freezingweather.

So, Vu bought him dinnerand invited him to sit in his car.What the college graduate “neverexpected,” however, was that the twowould open up to each other.“How did you end up being homeless?”Vu asks Mike in a TikTok that has sincereceived more than 1.7 million views.Mike responds by saying that his mother hadpassed away, forcing him to survive on his own.“I do what I have to do,” he says.

“I walkaround and ask people if I can pump their gas,do their windows, make money honestly”.Mike then asks Vu about himself, to whichVu reveals that he had lost a parent.A longer version of Vu’s interactionwith Mike shows the two engaging in anearly 10-minute-long conversation.Social media users have since praisedthe two men’s open conversation.“You are showing that there is still goodpeople out there in the world please continuespreading kindness,” one user commented.Vu has since started a GoFundMe to benefitMike, where he has raised over $3,100