Dolly Parton Opens up About Declining Medal of Freedom Twice.
Dolly Parton just can’t seem to connect with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
.
She explained her dilemma on the ‘Today’ show, revealing that President Donald Trump offered her the award twice, but she was unable to attend either of the ceremonies.
.
I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID.
, Dolly Parton, via 'LA Times'.
Now, President Joe Biden has reportedly contacted Parton about receiving the award.
However, Parton is conflicted as to whether or not she should accept it.
.
The famously apolitical star is worried that if she accepts it now, she’ll be “doing politics.”.
In 2019, Parton said that as an “entertainer” she didn’t see a reason to “get involved in political fights.” .
Half my people are Republicans, half of them are Democrats … I know we can’t ever all get along.
But we could get along a little better if we tried a little harder, Dolly Parton, via 'LA Times'.
Parton also feels like she doesn’t “deserve” the honor.
.
I’m not sure that I even deserve it.
But it’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it, Dolly Parton, via 'LA Times'