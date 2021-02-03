Dolly Parton Opens up About Declining Medal of Freedom Twice

Dolly Parton just can’t seem to connect with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

She explained her dilemma on the ‘Today’ show, revealing that President Donald Trump offered her the award twice, but she was unable to attend either of the ceremonies.

I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID.

, Dolly Parton, via 'LA Times'.

Now, President Joe Biden has reportedly contacted Parton about receiving the award.

However, Parton is conflicted as to whether or not she should accept it.

The famously apolitical star is worried that if she accepts it now, she’ll be “doing politics.”.

In 2019, Parton said that as an “entertainer” she didn’t see a reason to “get involved in political fights.” .

Half my people are Republicans, half of them are Democrats … I know we can’t ever all get along.

But we could get along a little better if we tried a little harder, Dolly Parton, via 'LA Times'.

Parton also feels like she doesn’t “deserve” the honor.

I’m not sure that I even deserve it.

But it’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it, Dolly Parton, via 'LA Times'