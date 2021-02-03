Sisters Uptown Bookstore specializes in African-American authors

Growing up in the south, Janifer P.

Wilson didn't see anyone that looked like her in any books."I grew up as a child dreaming and trying to figure out, 'so am I invisible?

Who am I?

Where do I fit in all of this?'," Wilson said.

"It's always been in my soul to house, present, and preserve the history of the African diaspora." In January of 2000, Sister's Uptown Bookstore & Cultural Center was born.

How she learned to do it wasn't easy."I would go around to local bookstores and just sit at the feet of the owners to find out how they did it and I just asked them, how do you start a bookstore where the premise is, most of the books are written by African American authors?" Wilson said.

"So, I got started o...