Ten million people in UK have had first Covid-19 jab

More than 10 million people in the UK have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking during a Downing Street briefing Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that 90% of over 75s in England, and every eligible person in a care home, have had the vaccine.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn