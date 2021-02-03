Canada puts Proud Boys on terror list

Canada named the far-right Proud Boys a terrorist entity on Wednesday, saying it posed an active security threat and played a "pivotal role" in last month's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
This report produced by Jonah Green.
Canada named the far-right Proud Boys a terrorist entity on Wednesday, saying it posed an active security threat and played a "pivotal role" in last month's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
This report produced by Jonah Green.
Canada’s Parliament unanimously passed a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to designate the Proud Boys a terrorist..
Lawmakers in Canada have voted unanimously to classify the far-right Proud Boys as a white supremacist terror organisation...
Canada's parliament called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to 'use all available tools to address the proliferation of white..