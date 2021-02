Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer moved to hospice facility

STRIKE TO TYREEK HILL IN THE 4THQUARTER, SET UP THE FIRST OFTHREE TOUCHDOWNS THE CHIEFSSCORED IN THE FINAL QUARTER TOBEAT THE 49ERS.THERE IS ALSO SOME SAD NEWS WEWANT TO PASS ALONG TO CHIEFSKINGDOM TONIGHT.FORMER CHIEFS HEAD COACH MARTYSCHOTTENHEIMER HAS BEEN MOVED TOA HOSPICE FACILITY.HIS FAMILY SAYS HE MOVED TO THEFACILITY NEAR HIS HOME INCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA WHEREHE IS LISTED IN STABLE CONDITIONFOLLOWING COMPLICATIONS FROMALZHEIMER’S.HIS FAMILY RELEASED A STATEMENTSAYING IN PART, AS A FAMILY WEARE SURROUNDING HIM WITH LOVEAND ARE SOAKING UP THE PRAYERSAND SUPPORT FROM ALL THOSE HEIMPACTED THROUGH HIS INCREDIBLELIFE.IN THE WAY HE TAUGHT US, WE AREPUTTING ONE FOOT IN FRONT OF THEOTHER ONE PLAY AT A TIME.WITH THE CHIEFS, SCHOTTENHEIMERMADE AN APPEARANCE IN AFCCHAMPIONSHIP GAME IN 1993, BUTLOST TO THE BUFFALO BI